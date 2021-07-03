Home>>
Xi's speech at CPC centenary ceremony published
(Xinhua) 10:52, July 03, 2021
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A speech given by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC has been published.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech in Beijing on Thursday.
The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
