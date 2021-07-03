Xi's speech at CPC centenary ceremony receives warm response in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:05, July 03, 2021

HONG KONG, July 2 (Xinhua) -- People from various sectors of Hong Kong have spoken highly of the speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the CPC centenary ceremony on Thursday, stressing that Hong Kong will embrace a brighter future under the leadership of the CPC.

"The speech bears profound significance and is inspiring and encouraging," Albert Wu, executive councillor of the Hong Kong Legal Exchange Foundation said, adding that it also set the right direction for the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong and Macao.

Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, attended the ceremony in Beijing and said the event is of "extraordinary significance."

The CPC has always had people's well-being at heart and sought happiness for the people of China and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Chan said.

Patrick Nip, secretary for the civil service of the HKSAR government, said the CPC has always maintained its governing philosophy of putting people first.

Hong Kong's civil servants should bear in mind and carry forward the spirit of serving the people, fully and accurately implement "patriots administering Hong Kong" and ensure the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," Nip said.

Michael Woo Kim-kong, life honorary president of the Hong Kong Chiu Chow Chamber of Commerce, said the speech demonstrated the CPC is people-centered and Hong Kong will surely have a bright future as it integrates further into the nation's development.

So Wing-on, president of the Cross-Strait Peaceful Development Federation, said he felt the nation's great care for Hong Kong and Macao.

Swift actions have been taken by the central authorities to bring stability back to Hong Kong, he said, adding that with peace and order restored, the Hong Kong society will be able to work together to make the place more prosperous.

Looking ahead, Starry Lee Wai-king, chairwoman of Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said she is fully confident in Hong Kong's prospects under "one country, two systems."

Hong Kong should seize opportunities in national development and make better use of its advantages as an international metropolis, said Joe Chau, honorable life president of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Small and Medium Business.

