Senior Chinese anti-graft officials study Xi's CPC-centenary speech
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese anti-graft officials met on Friday to study the important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the ceremony on Thursday marking the CPC's centenary.
Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presided over the study meeting, which was attended by members of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
Xi's important speech provides a Marxist guideline for the whole Party and people of the whole nation as they embark on a new journey of striving for the second-centenary goal, said Zhao.
Party discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies should better perform their duties of improving Party discipline and fighting corruption on this new journey, Zhao stressed.
