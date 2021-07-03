Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (41)

Xinhua) 13:49, July 03, 2021

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements and important contributions to global peace and development the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress.

They also conveyed their wishes to boost exchanges and cooperation with the CPC.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Samoa's Head of State Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II said that the CPC has led the Chinese people in unity to achieve the country's independence and national liberation, score world-renowned economic and social accomplishments, and promote the great cause of peace and development of mankind.

Lee Hsien Loong, secretary-general of People's Action Party and prime minister of Singapore, said the CPC has led China to overcome various challenges both inside and outside its borders, and navigated the country's way towards peace and prosperity.

China, under General Secretary Xi's leadership, has successfully eradicated absolute poverty and achieved the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Lee noted, expressing his confidence that China's 14th Five-Year Plan will further steer the country towards a modern socialist country.

Sheikh Hasina, president of the Bangladeshi Awami League and the country's prime minister, said that the Bangladeshi side views China as a reliable partner in social and economic development, and believes that strengthening cooperation between the political parties of the two sides will bring more benefits to people of the two countries.

Gaston Browne, leader of Antigua and Barbuda's Labour Party and the country's prime minister, said that the CPC has led China to achieve great reforms, and the country has become an indispensible power in the international community.

Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, China has provided impetus and vision of development for developing countries with its prosperity and strength, Browne added.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that China has scored unprecedented achievements in development under the leadership of the CPC. He also wished China continuous achievement in long-term development and lasting prosperity.

Those sending congratulatory messages also include:

Samuel Hinds, former president and former prime minister of Guyana;

Ara Zohrabyan, leader of Armenia's Zartonk (Awakening) National Christian Party;

Patrick Pruaitch, leader of the National Alliance Party of Papua New Guinea;

Alberto Nambeia, president of the Party for Social Renewal in Guinea-Bissau;

Aminata Mbengue Ndiaye, secretary general of the Socialist Party of Senegal;

Mark Golding, leader of Jamaica's People's National Party;

George Katrougalos, shadow minister of foreign affairs from SYRIZA party of Greece.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)