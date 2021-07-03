Chinese express hope for better future on CPC centenary: media

July 03, 2021

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- People gathered here Thursday to take photos of helicopter flyovers and sing revolutionary songs to mark the 100th birthday of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Reuters reported Thursday.

In a news story titled "In Beijing, pride and hopes for a stronger China on party centenary," those who spoke to the news agency expressed pride in China's development and wished for a more powerful country.

Reuters quoted Xiaomi engineer Wang Peng as saying, "I hope China will get stronger in technology, especially in key technologies, so that foreign countries can't seize us by our throat."

