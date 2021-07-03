CPC leadership bolsters China's development: UN envoy

Xinhua) 13:48, July 03, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The key to China's development is the adherence to the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"The secret behind China's development is the commitment to the CPC leadership and exploration of a development path which is suited to its national conditions and has won broad support from the people," Zhang told a UN General Assembly meeting on Friday, one day after China celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

"As the world's largest developing country, China, together with other middle-income countries, has made unremitting efforts for economic and social development," Zhang told the High-level Meeting of the UN General Assembly on Middle-Income Countries.

"Thanks to the strenuous efforts by all its people, China has made outstanding achievements in development. We have built a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and brought about a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China," he said.

"Those achievements are not God-sent, still less a gift from others," he stressed.

July 1 this year marked the 100th birthday of the CPC. Grand celebrations were held nationwide, and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee delivered important remarks at the ceremony marking the centenary.

"The 1.4 billion Chinese people are happy for and proud of the great achievements made," said Zhang.

"Standing at the new starting point, China is fully aware of the long journey ahead and the arduous development challenges to meet. Yet we are also fully confident about the future," Zhang said.

"We are now marching in confident strides toward the second centenary goal and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. No matter how the international landscape may change, China will remain a force for peace, development and progress," he said.

China will continue working with all peace-loving countries and people around the world to co-build a community with a shared future for mankind, he noted.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)