Interview: Bangladeshi politician says CPC stands test of time

Xinhua) 13:54, July 03, 2021

Undated photo shows Shammi Ahmed, member secretary of the International Affairs Sub-Committee of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League party. The Communist Party of China (CPC) has not only stood the test of time, but also led a spectacular development of the Chinese people, said Shammi Ahmed. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has not only stood the test of time, but also led a spectacular development of the Chinese people, said Shammi Ahmed, member secretary of the International Affairs Sub-Committee of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League party.

The CPC's journey from its nascent beginning with more than 50 members to a party with over 95 million members has demonstrated the progressive nature of the party, she said in a recent interview with Xinhua on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

Upholding its core principles of seeking happiness for the people and pursuing rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the CPC has led China to achieve remarkable social and economic progress, Shammi said.

The CPC has led the people to effectively respond to challenges, withstand major risks, overcome significant obstacles based on people-centered policies over its glorious journey, she said.

China's success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviating poverty is directly related to the party's leadership, and the party has made significant contributions to protecting the health of the Chinese people and other peoples worldwide and offered experiences for other countries in fighting the pandemic, she said.

She praised the CPC for its decisive measures in containing the spread of COVID-19, sharing anti-pandemic experiences with the world, and supporting the global fight against the virus.

The CPC aims to pursue prosperity for all. Therefore, the world must admire the CPC's ability to preserve the unity and harmony of the Chinese people, Shammi said.

Shammi believed that the CPC has forged a participatory form of governance with people-centered policies arising from precisely designed and piloted development concepts.

Another crucial aspect of the CPC is its ideology of prioritizing peaceful development, multilateralism, and shared global prosperity, she said.

Standing on the right side of history, people have witnessed that the CPC is committed not only to rallying the Chinese people and leading them to run their own affairs well, but also to building a community with a shared future for mankind to promote world peace and common development, she said.

Furthermore, through the ideology of peaceful development, multilateralism, and shared global prosperity, the CPC has made notable achievements, she said.

The CPC's plan for China's development from 2021-2025 focuses on strengthening the domestic economy and consolidating social development, she said.

With the objective of "basically achieving socialist modernization" by 2035, the CPC's vision is praiseworthy, she noted.

She believed that, by staying true to its core principles and beliefs, the CPC can overcome difficulties and achieve its set target, to build a stronger nation.

