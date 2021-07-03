China's State Council studies Xi's CPC-centenary speech

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The leading Party members group of the State Council met on Friday to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

The meeting was presided over by Premier Li Keqiang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the State Council's leading Party members group.

Xi's speech is a Marxist guiding document that charts the course for the Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, according to the meeting.

The meeting urged the leading Party members group of the State Council and the government system to study and integrate the speech into all aspects of government work.

The meeting called for efforts to uphold the Party's overall leadership, deepen reform and opening-up across the board, stick to the Party's fundamental purpose of wholeheartedly serving the people and advance Party building in the government system.

The meeting called on Party members in the government system to resolutely respond to the call of the CPC Central Committee, and continue working tirelessly to realize people's aspirations for a better life.

Senior officials, including Han Zheng, Sun Chunlan, Hu Chunhua, Liu He, Wang Yong, Wang Yi, Xiao Jie and Zhao Kezhi, attended the meeting.

