Investment, trade fair to be held in northwest China
LANZHOU, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The 27th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair is scheduled to kick off on July 8 in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, local authorities said.
The five-day event will focus on deepening economic and trade cooperation and jointly building a green Silk Road, with exhibitions and conferences held online and offline, said Zhang Yinghua, head of the provincial commerce department, during a press conference held Friday afternoon.
The fair plans to set up a virtual pavilion, where promotion and negotiation activities and the release of information can be realized online, according to Zhang.
Nepal and Uruguay have been invited as the guests of honor at this year's fair, said Zhang Baojun, director of the provincial foreign affairs office, during the press conference.
Officials of embassies and consulates in China and representatives of business associations from 14 countries, and representatives from international organizations including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and ASEAN-China Centre are expected to attend the event.
The fair will also feature more than 30 economic and trade negotiation and promotion activities.
First held in 1993, the fair serves as a window for the opening of northwestern China and has become a major event for Belt and Road economic and trade cooperation.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's "Silicon Valley" Zhongguancun posts 34 percent growth in revenue
- Economic growth in China to reach 8.5 percent in 2021 amid robust recovery: World Bank
- Scholar explains why China deeply misunderstood: media
- US futilely pushing zero-sum game of division: China Daily editorial
- Increased infrastructure spending promises new growth engine in western China
- China considered as top U.S. partner in Asia: survey
- Chinese vaccines effective against COVID-19 Delta variant: top epidemiologist
- China creates great miracle of respecting, safeguarding human rights
- Commentary: West's human rights tactic against China will only fail
- China's first REITs begin trading
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.