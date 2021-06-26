China creates great miracle of respecting, safeguarding human rights

A woman checks the operation of an embroidery machine at a workshop of a poverty alleviation relocation site in Congjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou province, March 26, 2021. (People's Daily Online/Luo Jinglai)

It is the lofty ideal of mankind that everyone enjoys human rights to the full. Over the past century, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has invested a huge effort in human rights protection, adding significantly to global human rights progress.

The State Council Information Office issued a white paper titled "The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest" on Thursday, June 24.

The white paper systematically reviews how the CPC has stood together with the Chinese people in times good and bad and turned hardships into glories. It also comprehensively introduces the theories and practices of the CPC in fighting for, respecting, safeguarding and promoting human rights over the past century. The document fully demonstrates the CPC's firm resolution and practical actions in safeguarding human rights on a higher level, promoting overall development of human rights, and advancing the cause of human rights protection.

General secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee said that following a people-centered development philosophy, the CPC and the Chinese government have all along placed people's interests above all, and worked hard to meet people's desire for a better life and improve respect for and protection of the fundamental rights of the Chinese people.

The 100-year history of the CPC is a glorious history of striving for people's liberation, safeguarding people's rights and devoting itself to well-rounded human development.

For a hundred years, the CPC has always put people first, applying the principle of universality of human rights in the context of the national conditions. It regards the rights to subsistence and development as the primary and basic human rights, and believes that living a life of contentment is the ultimate human right. It promotes the well-rounded development of the individual, and strives to give every person a stronger sense of gain, happiness and security. Its success in pioneering human rights in a socialist country is unique and readily apparent.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core, decisive success has been achieved in the final stage of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and the mission of eradicating absolute poverty has been completed. The CPC has forcefully promoted the overall and coordinated development of economic, social and cultural rights, as well as citizens' civil and political rights. It has made conspicuous improvement in protecting people's rights to subsistence and development, and promoted comprehensive progress in human rights.

The 100-year history of the CPC has witnessed a human rights development miracle in the history of the Chinese nation, as well as a huge contribution made by China to the global human rights progress.

For a hundred years, the CPC has committed itself to peaceful development and common progress. China is firm in its international stance – to safeguard world peace and seek progress through cooperation, ensuring human rights with the benefits deriving from development. It has been an active participant in matters of international human rights, providing a Chinese contribution to global human rights governance and progress, and working with other countries to forge a global community of shared future.

Facts prove that the CPC is a peace-loving political party committed to progress, justice and human rights in the world.

China's national rejuvenation represents a process of promoting social fairness and justice, and advancing human rights, general secretary Xi Jinping remarked. Upholding CPC leadership and the socialist system in promoting human rights, promoting human rights through development, taking a people-centered approach to human rights, aiming for people's well-rounded development, and building a global community of shared future, the CPC has opened a new path of human

It has achieved numerous successes throughout the land in the process of bringing happiness to the Chinese people and national rejuvenation to the Chinese nation. Its pursuit of world peace and progress, and a global community of shared future, opens a new chapter for human civilization.

The founding of a new China could not have happened without the CPC, nor could the progress that has been made in human rights protection. CPC leadership is the most fundamental guarantee that underpins every progress in and better protection of human rights in China.

After a hundred years of magnificent development, the CPC still maintains its original aspiration. As long as it unites more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping as the core, takes a people-centered approach to development, and follows the human rights development path with Chinese characteristics, all rights of the Chinese people will be safeguarded at a higher level, and China will make a greater contribution to the protection of global human rights.

