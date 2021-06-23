Xi talks with astronauts stationed in space station core module

Xinhua) 10:09, June 23, 2021

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday morning talked with the three astronauts stationed in the country's space station core module Tianhe.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, held the conversation at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center with Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, who were sent into space by the Shenzhou-12 spaceship on June 17.

