Xi says China ready to work with Tanzania to safeguard developing countries' legitimate rights, interests

Xinhua) 10:05, June 22, 2021

Photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows the Ubungo interchange under construction by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China is ready to work with Tanzania to consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen mutual support, jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and make positive contributions to the building of the China-Africa community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Created by the older generation of leaders of the two countries, the traditional friendship between China and Tanzania has stood the test of international changes over the years, Xi said.

Tanzania was the first African country that Xi visited after he took office as Chinese president in 2013. Xi recalled that visit in which he proposed the principles of sincerity, practical results, affinity and good faith, which have now become the basic policy principles for China's solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries.

Xi stressed that China always views and develops the China-Tanzania relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and firmly supports Tanzania in taking the development path in line with its national conditions.

Noting that the bilateral relations are facing historic opportunities, Xi said that China is willing to work with Tanzania to strengthen cooperation between political parties and exchanges of experience in governance.

Staff members work at a site of Tanzania's Central Railway Line rehabilitation project undertaken by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Tanzania on April 15, 2019. (CCECC/Handout via Xinhua)

China also stands ready to synergize the joint construction of the Belt and Road and the implementation of the results of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation with Tanzania's development strategies, and expand cooperation in such fields as agriculture, transportation, communications, tourism and energy with Tanzania, said Xi.

The Chinese president added that China is willing to encourage and support more Chinese enterprises to invest in Tanzania, strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation, and continuously enrich the connotation of China-Tanzania comprehensive cooperative partnership.

For her part, Hassan extended her warm congratulations on the centennial of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), saying that the CPC boasts a long and glorious history.

Hassan said that under the CPC's leadership, the Chinese people had won national independence and liberation, while making one after another remarkable achievements in the cause of socialist construction.

Hassan said she firmly believes that under the strong leadership of Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese people will surely realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

The Tanzanian side cherishes the traditional friendship with China, appreciates China's long-term support and help, and is willing to learn from China's experience in poverty alleviation and governance and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in trade, infrastructure, humanities, and other fields with China, Hassan said.

Tanzania firmly adheres to the one-China policy and firmly supports China's stance on issues concerning China's core interests such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, she noted.

Tanzania stands ready to work with China to actively push forward the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and will earnestly implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and promote the new development of the China-Africa relations, said Hassan.

