Xi replies to letter from overseas students at Peking University

Xinhua) 13:40, June 22, 2021

The opening ceremony for academic year 2020-2021 is held at Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged overseas students at Peking University to gain a deeper understanding of China as it really is, urging them to share their thoughts and experiences with more people and play an active role in promoting friendship between the peoples of all countries.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks Monday in his reply letter to 45 representatives of overseas students from 32 countries who are studying at Peking University.

