Home>>
Xi to talk with astronauts stationed in space station core module
(Xinhua) 09:33, June 23, 2021
BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is going to talk with the three astronauts stationed in the country's space station core module Tianhe on Wednesday morning.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi replies to letter from overseas students at Peking University
- Xi says China ready to work with Tanzania to safeguard developing countries' legitimate rights, interests
- Xi calls for greater development of China-Congo Republic relations
- Xi congratulates Ebrahim Raisi on election as Iranian president
- Foreign peers laud China's feat in space
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.