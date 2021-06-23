Languages

Archive

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Home>>

Xi to talk with astronauts stationed in space station core module

(Xinhua) 09:33, June 23, 2021

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is going to talk with the three astronauts stationed in the country's space station core module Tianhe on Wednesday morning.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories