Chinese vaccines effective against COVID-19 Delta variant: top epidemiologist
Photo taken on June 1, 2021, shows vials of Sinopharm vaccines in Beijing, the capital of China. (Xinhua)
GUANGZHOU, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said on Friday that Chinese vaccines are effective against the COVID-19 Delta variant, and he urged more people to be vaccinated.
Zhong said the epidemic resurgence in Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, was the first time that China had to cope with the Delta variant spreading in communities. The variant, which was first identified in India, has a shorter incubation period and those who are infected take a longer time to recover.
A total of 153 cases were reported in Guangzhou starting in May, but no new local cases were reported from June 19 to 24.
"More people need to be vaccinated to establish herd immunity," said Zhong.
As of Thursday, more than 1.1 billion doses of vaccines have been administered on the Chinese mainland.
