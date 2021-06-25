Languages

Friday, June 25, 2021

Over 1.1 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

(Xinhua) 15:20, June 25, 2021

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

