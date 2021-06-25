Home>>
Over 1.1 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:20, June 25, 2021
BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Construction progress of China-Laos Railway on schedule despite pandemic
- China calls for promoting equality, protection of persons in vulnerable situations
- China’s major export hub hit by COVID-19, but strong rebound expected
- Over 1.09 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- New study suggests COVID-19 prevalence in U.S. far exceeded early known cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.