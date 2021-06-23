Flowerbeds adorn Beijing's Chang'an Avenue to celebrate centennial of CPC

People's Daily Online) 16:31, June 23, 2021

Ten themed floral terraces have been set up along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in July. Themed "Remain true to its original aspiration and keeps its mission firmly in mind,” the flower decorations are like vivid historical picture scrolls being unfurled before the people. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

