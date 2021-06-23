CPC leads Chinese people to prosperity: experts

Xinhua) 15:24, June 23, 2021

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- How has the Communist Party of China (CPC) led Chinese people to prosperity? Foreign experts explain.

French communist party leader Fabien Roussel noted the CPC sets great goals and implements them.

Roussel's view is echoed by French scholar Augustin Holl, who said the CPC's success can be attributed to the coherence of the governance in the long run.

British scholar Martin Jacques said that the CPC has been extremely good at renewing itself for each new phase.

