Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (4)

Xinhua) 10:39, June 23, 2021

Photo taken on June 22, 2021 shows an exterior view of the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries are extending warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In their messages, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made during the past century, believing that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the CPC will embark on a new, splendid journey in the next century.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, also the leader of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan, said that under the wise leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people will surely score new remarkable achievements in promoting socio-economic development, national modernization as well as world peace.

Photo taken on June 28, 2020 shows train No. G9394, which travels from Hefei to Hangzhou on the Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou high-speed railway, before departure at Hefei South Railway Station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Huang Bohan/Xinhua)

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta extended his warm congratulations to General Secretary Xi Jinping and the brotherly Chinese people, adding that China has met the poverty eradication target set in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule, which is worth learning for other countries.

Kenyatta, also the leader of the Jubilee Party of Kenya, noted that the CPC is leading the Chinese people marching towards building a more united and prosperous China in an all-round way.

Timor-Leste's Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak, president of the People's Liberation Party, noted that the CPC has united and led the Chinese people through difficulties and challenges and made significant achievements in various historical periods.

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, also party leader of the Militant Socialist Movement, extended congratulations to General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC, saying that he believes that the CPC will continue to lead the Chinese people towards prosperity and will play an even more important role in international affairs.

Rached Ghannouchi, speaker of Tunisia's Parliament and party leader of the Ennahda Movement, congratulated the CPC on its 100th anniversary and wished that under the leadership of the CPC, the friendly China can achieve greater development in various sectors, push for a more balanced international order and promote world peace and security.

