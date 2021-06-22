We Are China

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (3)

Xinhua) 13:43, June 22, 2021

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the splendid achievements the CPC has made during the past century, and conveyed their wishes to boost exchanges and cooperation with the CPC.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Robert Fico, chairman of the Smer-SD party and former prime minister of Slovakia;

Victor Ponta, chairman of Pro Romania and former prime minister;

Tserendorj Gankhuyag, chairman of Mongolian Civil Will-Green Party;

Norodom Ranariddh, president of the Funcinpec Party of Cambodia;

Yong Teck Lee, president of Sabah Progressive Party of Malaysia;

Eric Dodo Bounguendza, secretary general of Gabonese Democratic Party;

Crispiniano dos Santos, the first national secretary of The Youth of MPLA of Angola;

Oleg Gaidukevich, chairman of The Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus;

Edmon Marukyan, head of the Bright Armenia Party;

Rossana Cambron, co-chairperson of the Communist Party USA;

Jan Juul Christensen, secretary general of the Danish Social Democratic Party;

Arshad Dad, senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party;

Andrzej Szejna, vice chairman of Polish Democratic Left Alliance;

Lia Quartapelle, head of Europe, International Affairs and Development Cooperation of the National Secretariat of Italy's Democratic Party;

Neil Davidson, Labour member in the British House of Lords;

Roland Schmidt, member of the executive board and secretary general of Germany's Friedrich Ebert Foundation;

Shinichi Takeuchi, director-general of Japan-China Belt and Road cultural and economic exchange institute.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)