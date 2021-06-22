Chinese legislators hear report on CPC history at learning session

Xinhua) 09:46, June 22, 2021

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and secretary of its leading Party members group, attends a learning session on the history of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China, June 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Monday attended a learning session on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, and secretary of its leading Party members group, attended the learning session in Beijing.

During the session, attendees heard a report delivered by Xie Chuntao, vice president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, which reviewed the course of the Party's struggles, and systemically expounded on the major subjects as to why the CPC is so capable, why Marxism works, and why socialism with Chinese characteristics excels.

Attendees shared the view that they should gain a deeper understanding of the Party's history, such as its revolutionary struggles, theoretical exploration, promotion of the people's well-being and self-improvement. The attendees also said they would prepare for the centenary of the CPC with excellent work.

The learning session was also attended by Party members of the NPC administrative bodies.

