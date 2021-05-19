Chinese legislators to inspect enforcement of Enterprise Bankruptcy Law

May 19, 2021

Wang Dongming, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, speaks at the first plenary meeting of the inspection teams on the enforcement of China's Enterprise Bankruptcy Law in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2021. Chen Zhu, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, also attended the meeting. The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Tuesday launched an enforcement inspection of China's Enterprise Bankruptcy Law. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Tuesday launched an enforcement inspection of China's Enterprise Bankruptcy Law.

From late May to mid-June, inspection teams will be dispatched to several provinces, including Hebei, Shanxi, Zhejiang and Shandong, according to the first plenary meeting of the inspection teams held in Beijing.

The NPC Standing Committee will also entrust legislatures in several provincial-level regions with inspecting the enforcement of the law in their own regions.

During the inspection, the teams will check on the promotion of the law and its application in court, as well as the implementation of several mechanisms related to bankruptcy that are included in the law. The NPC Standing Committee will then revise the law according to the inspection results.

The inspection teams will discuss the law-enforcement inspection report in July and report to the NPC Standing Committee in late August.

