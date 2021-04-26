China's top legislature starts standing committee session
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 28th session Monday to review multiple draft laws and law amendments.
The session's agenda includes reviewing draft laws on rural vitalization promotion, food waste prevention, data security, and personal information protection.
The session will deliberate draft laws on Hainan free trade port, supervisors, futures, and the protection of status, rights and interests of military personnel.
Lawmakers will consider a draft revision to the Maritime Traffic Safety Law and draft amendments to the Education Law, the Road Traffic Safety Law and other eight laws, according to the agenda.
They will also review reports on fighting pollution and two judicial assistance treaties with Iran, among other bills.
The session will run until Thursday.
