China's top legislator stresses full implementation of Biosecurity Law

Xinhua) 15:34, April 02, 2021

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a symposium held by the NPC Standing Committee on the implementation of the Biosecurity Law in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Thursday called for adopting a holistic approach to national security and ensuring both development and security when implementing the Biosecurity Law.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks at a symposium held by the NPC Standing Committee in Beijing on the implementation of the law, which will come into force from April 15.

Li stressed strengthened efforts in the study and publication of the law to ensure its full and effective implementation.

He also urged efforts to establish a monitoring and early warning system, take prevention and control measures in accordance with the law, and speed up the construction of a national legal and institutional framework for biosecurity.

Calling the Biosecurity Law, adopted in October 2020, a fundamental, comprehensive, systematic and dominating legal measure, Li said its promulgation and implementation will promote law-based governance.

