Implementing NPC's decision to improve HKSAR's electoral system becomes top priority: HKSAR chief executive

HONG KONG, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Wednesday that the implementation of the National People's Congress' decision to improve the HKSAR's electoral system will be a top priority of the HKSAR government in 2021.

Lam made the remark in an award-giving ceremony held for "The selection of the ten major policies of the HKSAR government in year 2020", in which "the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR safeguards social stability" was ranked first.

Lam said that after the promulgation and implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, street violence that has plagued Hong Kong people for many months has almost disappeared, the society has restored calm, and Hong Kong people's rights and freedom have been safeguarded.

Lam said that in 2021, the HKSAR government will fully cooperate with the central authorities in implementing the amended Annexes I and II to the HKSAR Basic Law through local legislation, and in the next 12 months, the elections of the Election Committee, the Legislative Council and the Chief Executive will be held successfully.

"Free COVID-19 vaccination for the public in Hong Kong next year" was ranked second on the list of the 10 policies. Lam said that vaccination remains the best hope for Hong Kong to overcome the epidemic and she urged the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

