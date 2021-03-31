Full text: Interview of Deng Zhonghua on amended annexes to HKSAR Basic Law

Xinhua) 10:57, March 31, 2021

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Deng Zhonghua, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, gave an interview on the amended annexes to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region adopted by the National People's Congress Standing Committee on Tuesday.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the interview.

http://download.people.com.cn/waiwen/eight16171594221.doc

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)