Home>>
Full text: Interview of Zhang Yong on amended annexes to HKSAR Basic Law
(Xinhua) 09:19, March 31, 2021
BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The 27th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt the amendments to Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).
Zhang Yong, deputy head of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, gave an interview on the amended annexes.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the interview.
Full text: Interview of Zhang Yong on amended annexes to HKSAR Basic Law
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- HKSAR's chief executive firmly supports NPC's adoption of amended annexes to HKSAR Basic Law
- Full Text: Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
- Full Text: Annex I to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
- Liaison office of central gov't says improvement of electoral system to open new chapter of administration of Hong Kong
- Facts about how Western countries ensure application of "patriots-administering" principle
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.