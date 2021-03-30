Home>>
Full Text: Annex I to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
(Xinhua) 16:43, March 30, 2021
BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the amended Annex I to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which was adopted at the 27th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress of China on March 30, 2021.
Please see the attachment for the document.
http://download.people.com.cn/waiwen/eight16170937371.pdf
