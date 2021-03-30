China's top legislature adopts amended annexes to HKSAR Basic Law

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt the amended Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The two annexes concern the method for the selection of the HKSAR Chief Executive and the method for the formation of the HKSAR Legislative Council and its voting procedures, respectively.

The amendments were passed at the closing meeting of the 27th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC).

President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the amended annexes.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting, which was attended by 167 members of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting also passed bills related to personnel appointment and removal.

Li also presided over two meetings of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting.

