Liaison office of central gov't says improvement of electoral system to open new chapter of administration of Hong Kong

Xinhua) 16:18, March 30, 2021

HONG KONG, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday said the amended Annex I and Annex II to the HKSAR Basic Law adopted by China's top legislature provides a significant institutional guarantee for the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle and will usher the development of the democratic system suited to Hong Kong's realities into a new phase.

The liaison office said in a statement that it firmly upholds the amendments passed at the closing meeting of the 27th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and fully supports the HKSAR government in amending relevant local laws.

The central authorities have always been propelling and safeguarding Hong Kong's democracy and the amendments demonstrate the commitment of the central authorities to improve the mechanism of "one country, two systems" and maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, the office said.

The improvement of Hong Kong's electoral system will expand the room and channel for Hong Kong residents' political participation in a more democratic and balanced manner, the office said, adding that the new electoral system is progressive and vibrant.

The office said the central government paid high attention to the opinion of Hong Kong people as about 100 seminars, visits and interviews were arranged in Hong Kong to heed voices of Hong Kong residents from all walks of life.

Hong Kong society has also reached the consensus of implementing the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle and of improving the electoral system, the office said, citing more than 2.38 million residents signed a petition to show their support.

The office said it is the common responsibility of the executive authorities, legislatures and all sectors of society of the HKSAR to implement the NPC decision and the amendments passed by the NPC Standing Committee.

Recently, the chief executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam and relevant officials of the HKSAR government have firmly stated that they will spare no effort in the work of amending relevant local election laws in accordance with amended Annex I and Annex II to the HKSAR Basic Law, the office said.

Over the past year, the major turning point of Hong Kong's overall social situation from chaos to stability has once again proved that the central authorities are the staunchest leader, practitioner and defender of "one country, two systems," the office said.

The national security law in the HKSAR has laid a solid legal foundation for safeguarding national security and Hong Kong's peace, and improving the electoral system of the HKSAR provides an institutional guarantee for ensuring the implementation of the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle, the office said.

The combined efforts are conducive to Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems," the office said.

The office strongly believes that by getting rid of the political mire, Hong Kong will be able to resolve deep-seated problems related to the economy and people's livelihood and better integrate into the overall development of the country.

