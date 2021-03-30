Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft amendments to HKSAR Basic Law annexes

Xinhua) 10:40, March 30, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the 27th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Monday deliberated draft amendments to Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The two annexes concern the method for the selection of the HKSAR Chief Executive and the method for the formation of the HKSAR Legislative Council and its voting procedures, respectively.

The draft amendments were submitted to a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), which opened on Monday, for deliberation.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the session on Monday afternoon. It was attended by 167 members of the NPC Standing Committee.

The draft amendments were put forward by the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, following a decision made by the NPC earlier this month on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.

Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, explained the drafts to the lawmakers at the session.

The session also deliberated other personnel matters.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)