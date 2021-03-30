Home>>
Top legislature's adoption of amended HKSAR Basic Law annexes reflects aspirations of all Chinese people: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:33, March 30, 2021
Vessels with Chinese national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region sail in a procession to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Tuesday adopted the amended Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), fully reflecting the common aspirations of all Chinese people, including compatriots in Hong Kong, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Singapore mulls over launch of air travel bubble with China's Hong Kong
- China's top legislature adopts amended annexes to HKSAR Basic Law
- Hong Kong to relax COVID-19 control as epidemic eases
- Hong Kong holds first ever online countdown to celebrate new year
- US sanctions have no legal effect on the mainland and Hong Kong: China's banking regulator
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.