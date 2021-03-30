Top legislature's adoption of amended HKSAR Basic Law annexes reflects aspirations of all Chinese people: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:33, March 30, 2021

Vessels with Chinese national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region sail in a procession to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Tuesday adopted the amended Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), fully reflecting the common aspirations of all Chinese people, including compatriots in Hong Kong, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

