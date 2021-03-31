Top legislature's adoption of amended HKSAR Basic Law annexes reflects aspirations of all Chinese people: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:26, March 31, 2021

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt the amended Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), fully reflecting the common aspirations of all Chinese people, including compatriots in Hong Kong, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that it is a move to systemically revise and improve the methods for the selection of the Chief Executive of the HKSAR and for the formation of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR.

It will provide strong institutional safeguards for the full and faithful implementation of the "one country, two systems" policy and the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle, and ensuring the stability of Hong Kong in the long run, the spokesperson noted.

The move to improve the electoral system of the HKSAR aims to develop, in a gradual and orderly manner, a democratic system that is in line with the constitutional order of Hong Kong and suits the actual situation of Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

It will better ensure extensive and balanced political participation of Hong Kong residents; serve the interests of all social strata, sectors and parties of Hong Kong society; help improve the governance efficacy of the HKSAR; and safeguard the fundamental interests of Hong Kong and promote its long-term development, according to the spokesperson.

"We are convinced that the new electoral system will help foster a better political, social, legal and business environment and usher in brighter development prospects for Hong Kong," the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China and Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, the spokesperson said.

"The Chinese government has the resolve and confidence to safeguard the sovereignty, security and development interests of the country and the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong. It has the resolve and confidence to ensure the continued success of the 'one country, two systems' policy, under which 'the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong' with a high degree of autonomy," the spokesperson said.

"Any attempts to meddle in Hong Kong affairs and put pressure on China are doomed to fail," the spokesperson warned.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)