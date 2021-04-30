China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 10:50, April 30, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, speaks while presiding over the closing meeting of the 28th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 28th session Thursday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt the law on promoting rural vitalization, the law on preventing food waste and the revised Maritime Traffic Safety Law.

Lawmakers also adopted a decision to amend the Education Law, a decision to amend a package of eight laws including the Road Traffic Safety Law, a decision to amend the measures for the election of military deputies to people's congresses, and a decision to appoint Huang Ming as the minister of emergency management.

President Xi Jinping signed seven presidential orders to promulgate the laws and decisions.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

The meeting also adopted a revised decision on strengthening the review and oversight of the central budget, and a decision on authorizing the State Council to temporarily adjust the application of relevant laws and regulations in pilot free trade zones.

Lawmakers approved a supplementary protocol to an agreement of Shanghai Cooperation Organization members on holding joint military exercises, two judicial assistance treaties with Iran, and the Square Kilometer Array Observatory Convention.

They also adopted a report on deputy qualifications and personnel-related bills.

Addressing the closing meeting, Li Zhanshu said that to effectively perform the legislative work in the new era, legislation in key, emerging and foreign-related areas must be strengthened.

He called for all-out efforts in performing legislative tasks arranged by the Communist Party of China Central Committee, as well as active efforts in response to the new needs of economic and social development and the new expectations of the people.

While ensuring quality, legislative work should pick up pace, Li said. He also called for better training of legislative personnel.

Li chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the meeting.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)