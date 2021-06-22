Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (2)

Xinhua) 09:36, June 22, 2021

A bullet train passes by the fields dotted with blossoming plants in Luoxiang Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries are extending warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the splendid achievements the CPC has made during the past century, and conveyed their wishes to boost exchanges and cooperation with the CPC.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Under Xi's leadership, the Chinese people have scored a complete victory in the fight against poverty, which has won worldwide acclaim, said Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Nepal expects to work with China to promote the building of a beautiful world featuring lasting peace and common prosperity, added Oli, also president of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).

In this combo photo, the left part taken on May 10, 2019 with a drone shows children walking on their way home after school in Nongyong Village, and the right part taken on Sept. 3, 2012 shows children stepping down the hanging ladders to school in Nongyong Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Rowley underlined the CPC's exploration of the path to national prosperity and rejuvenation.

China has made hard-won achievements in its economic development, poverty alleviation, social progress and other areas, said Rowley, also the leader of the People's National Movement party.

Bob Loughman, leader of the Vanua'aku Pati and Vanuatu's prime minister, said the CPC, with its strong leadership and outstanding ability to govern the country and the party, has led China to achieve remarkable achievements in political, economic and social sectors as well as international affairs.

Robert Abela, leader of Malta's Labour Party and Malta's prime minister, congratulated the CPC on celebrating the historic moment of its 100th anniversary, adding that Malta-China relationship has achieved remarkable progress in recent years.

Abela said Malta's Labour Party attaches great importance to its relations with the CPC and stands ready to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two parties so as to promote the development of Malta-China relations.

Sultan al-Barakani, deputy secretary-general of General People's Congress Party of Yemen and speaker of the Yemeni parliament, expressed admiration for the achievements made by the CPC in pursuing freedom, carrying out construction and promoting development as well as its leading role in the world in sectors of economy and good governance.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2020 shows a cargo ship leaving a berth of the Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Al-Barakani said that the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by General Secretary Xi has been leading China in building a bridge that connects the whole world.

Ban Ki-moon, former United Nations secretary-general and chairman of Ban Ki-moon Foundation For a Better Future, said by implementing continuous, stable and sustainable macro policies, China has made great progress in economic and social development with people's wellbeing continuously improved, setting a model for global development.

Ban also wished China continued prosperity and greater progress under Xi's leadership.

