Photo exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of founding of CPC held in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:20, June 21, 2021

People look at pictures in the photo exhibition, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, June 20, 2021. The photo exhibition, jointly held by the Chinese Folklore Photography Association and the Association of Chinese Local Art to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, displayed more than 100 works. (Photo: China News Service / Tian Yuhao)

