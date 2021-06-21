Interview: CPC's great practice offers inspirations, says Turkish party leader

Xinhua) 11:24, June 21, 2021

ISTANBUL, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China, led by the Communist Party of China (CPC), has accomplished an extraordinary success in eradicating absolute poverty and upholding multilateralism, Dogu Perincek, chairman of Turkey's Patriotic Party, has said.

Perincek, a well-known politician in his country, has paid several visits to China, during which he was most impressed by the tremendous efforts that Chinese people have put in creating a better life.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Perincek said that the New China was one of the poorest countries when established in 1949, "but the country created a 'miracle' in such a short time" as it developed to become an engine of world economy.

"We can call this century-old history a heroic history or a legendary history of the CPC," he said, speaking of the upcoming 100th anniversary of its founding early next month, with a belief that the party will lead China to another century of great success.

Perincek noted that the CPC, the world's largest political party with more than 90 million members, has acted "equally and sincerely" in its relations with other parties.

"It does not impose its position," he stressed. "When telling its stories, it always says 'these are our experiences.'"

In his view, the CPC is truly "admirable" for respecting other parties' choices of path in line with each country's unique conditions.

Perincek also spoke highly of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, saying the book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has showcased the Chinese president's exceptional leadership skills.

Hailing China's success in securing a "complete victory" in the fight against poverty, Perincek said "this is a great historic achievement for humanity."

Perincek said China also achieved a peerless success in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

China is actively promoting multilateral cooperation and building a community with a shared future for mankind, Perincek said.

"It is not egotistic and not selfish. And in this respect, it represents humanity's hopes and aspirations," he noted.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)