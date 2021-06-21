Preparations for art performance marking CPC centenary go smoothly

Mobile photo shows the National Stadium, or the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Preparations for the art performance celebrating the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are proceeding smoothly.

Titled "Great Journey," the performance is set to be held at the National Stadium ahead of July 1 this year.

People from various walks of life, including Party and state leaders, representative honorees, grassroots Party members, and representatives of the public, will watch the show at the stadium.

Featuring integrated use of various artistic forms, the event will depict how the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC, have carried out revolution, construction and reform over the past 100 years.

It will extol the historic achievements and shifts that China, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, has seen since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, and demonstrate the bright prospect of fully building a modern socialist China.

