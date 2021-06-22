CPC's 100-year history is a heroic legend: Turkey's Patriotic Party chairman

Xinhua) 08:47, June 22, 2021

China, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has attained remarkable achievements, says Dogu Perincek, chairman of the Patriotic Party of Turkey, adding CPC's 100-year history is a heroic one.

