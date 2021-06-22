Home>>
CPC's 100-year history is a heroic legend: Turkey's Patriotic Party chairman
(Xinhua) 08:47, June 22, 2021
China, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has attained remarkable achievements, says Dogu Perincek, chairman of the Patriotic Party of Turkey, adding CPC's 100-year history is a heroic one.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Photo exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of founding of CPC held in Beijing
- Centenarian keeps confidence in CPC
- Interview: CPC's great practice offers inspirations, says Turkish party leader
- China, Turkey to boost trade volume in local currency
- Preparations for art performance marking CPC centenary go smoothly
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.