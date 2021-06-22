Home>>
High-rise buildings in Beijing light up for July 1
(Ecns.cn) 10:46, June 22, 2021
High-rise buildings in Wangjing, Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, are lit up on June 21, 2021, to celebrate the birthday of the CPC on July 1. (Photo: China News Service /Hou Yu)
