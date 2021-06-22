Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (1)

Xinhua) 09:49, June 22, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020 shows the view of the skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries are extending warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the splendid achievements the CPC has made during the past century, and conveyed their wishes to boost exchanges and cooperation with the CPC.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is an important contribution to the world socialist movement and Marxism.

The vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and the Belt and Road Initiative, which were both proposed by Xi, have formulated the path to realizing the grand visions of humanity, said Ramaphosa, also president of the African National Congress (ANC), noting that the ANC believes the CPC will surely score more remarkable achievements.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2021 shows a view of the Pacific international container terminal at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said the CPC has led the Chinese people in forging ahead through continued efforts in the past century, and has built China into a strong country as well as an exemplar to promote solidarity, peace and development across the world.

Nyusi, also the leader of the Mozambique Liberation Front Party, said his party and the CPC are good comrades and brothers who have been tried and tested, adding that his party looks forward to further learning from China's valuable experience and boosting the confidence of his party and people in future development.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that at this important moment of the 100th anniversary of the CPC, China has eradicated absolute poverty, grown into a strong and fast-developing country, and demonstrated its capability to deal with the gravest challenges, which has fully shown the responsibility and ability of the CPC to govern the country.

Yan Jiaxin shows a handicraft product she has made in Qiaotuo Village of Tai'an County, Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Medvedev, also chairman of the United Russia party, said cooperation between the two parties of Russia and China is at the highest level in history, which is completely in line with the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Former French President Francois Hollande said that France shares the feelings and ardently supports China's commitment to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, adding that it is because in the face of the challenges of the 21st century, a prosperous and open China will offer the best guarantee for maintaining world stability and promoting common progress.

Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, also chairman of the ruling Nur Otan Party, said that the CPC has played an unparalleled role in leading China to achieve socio-economic development and make significant contributions to the world economy, adding that his party is ready to keep close cooperation with the CPC to promote the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between both countries to a new high.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, president of the ruling Progressive Party of Serbia, said that Serbian and Chinese people are closely linked by the loyal friendship between both countries, adding that he hopes China, under the guidance of the strong and united CPC, as well as the wise and great leadership of Xi, will continue its all-round development for the benefit of the Chinese people.

Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani, also general secretary of the Justice and Development Party, said thanks to Xi's notion for governance, bold and resolute reform, as well as grand initiatives especially the Belt and Road Initiative, the Chinese Dream is becoming a reality, and China has become the locomotive driving the development of the world economy.

