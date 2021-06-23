Great Wall light show marks CPC's 100th anniversary in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:16, June 23, 2021

A light show has been held on the Great Wall in Beijing's Yanqing District, to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The show, held on Monday, used large-scale light installations integrated with video images to show the 100-year history of the Party and the development of New China.

