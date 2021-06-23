HK trams decorated for CPC's 100th anniversary and 24th anniversary of its return

Ecns.cn) 13:20, June 23, 2021

A themed tram painted with words and pictures of "Celebrating the Centenary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China and Hong Kong's Return to the Motherland" passes through a street in Central, Hong Kong, June 22, 2021. (Photo: China News Service /Zhang Wei)

A total of 100 buses, 50 minibuses, and eight trams decorated with the themed pictures have paraded on streets of Hong Kong as July 1 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return.

Various celebrations will be held in Hong Kong on July 1.

