San Juan's night marked in Catalonia of Spain
(Xinhua) 13:28, June 25, 2021
People have fun at a beach in Barcelona, Spain, on June 23, 2021. San Juan's night, a traditional festival in Catalonia of Spain, fell on Wednesday. Local residents usually enjoy themselves all night long with fireworks and feasts on beaches. (Photo by Qing Shenglan/Xinhua)
