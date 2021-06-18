Home>>
View of Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain
(Xinhua) 15:15, June 18, 2021
Photo taken on June 17, 2021 shows a view of the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain. The Alhambra Palace is a fortress complex located in Granada, Andalusia, Spain. It was inscribed onto the world heritage list in 1984 by UNESCO. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Sanxingdui Ruins hailed by UNESCO, overseas institutes
- Highlights of 2021 Madrid Tourism Expo
- People visit village in Siguenza city, Spain
- Barcelona's Picasso Museum celebrates 50th anniversary of painter's donation
- Spain's tourism minister expects 45 mln foreign tourists in 2021
- UNESCO launches Silk Roads Youth Research Grant to support yong scholars
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.