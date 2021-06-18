Languages

Archive

Friday, June 18, 2021

Home>>

View of Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain

(Xinhua) 15:15, June 18, 2021

Photo taken on June 17, 2021 shows a view of the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain. The Alhambra Palace is a fortress complex located in Granada, Andalusia, Spain. It was inscribed onto the world heritage list in 1984 by UNESCO. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories