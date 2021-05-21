Home>>
Highlights of 2021 Madrid Tourism Expo
(Xinhua) 11:08, May 21, 2021
An exhibitor talks with a visitor during the 2021 Madrid Tourism Expo in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2021. The 2021 Madrid Tourism Expo is held here from May 19 to 23. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People visit village in Siguenza city, Spain
- China's 2019 "red tourism" revenue tops 400 bln yuan
- Barcelona's Picasso Museum celebrates 50th anniversary of painter's donation
- Italy reopens to int'l tourism, sparking optimism for businesses
- Spain's tourism minister expects 45 mln foreign tourists in 2021
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.