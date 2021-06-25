China calls for promoting equality, protection of persons in vulnerable situations

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequality, gravely affecting the economy, society, and people's livelihood in many countries, said Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office at Geneva. "In order to build back better, efforts should be made to strengthen social protection systems, protect rights regarding education, health, adequate housing, decent work, among others," he said.

Delivering a joint statement at the ongoing 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office at Geneva, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequality, gravely affecting the economy, society, and people's livelihood in many countries.

Noting that progress gained in implementing 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda risks being reversed, he said that over 100 million people may fall into poverty again, and the poor and persons in vulnerable situations are hardest hit.

"We support the eradication of inequality be listed as a priority on the UN agenda and call on the Human Rights Council and the UN rights agency to play an active role in this regard," he said.

International human rights mechanisms should attach greater importance to economic, social, and cultural rights as well as the right to development, Chen stressed, calling for joint work with other UN agencies to promote the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, and step up efforts to eradicate poverty so as to realize people-centered development.

"In order to build back better, efforts should be made to strengthen social protection systems, protect rights regarding education, health, adequate housing, decent work, among others," he said.

