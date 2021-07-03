China's "Silicon Valley" Zhongguancun posts 34 percent growth in revenue
Staff members of Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical Co., Ltd. assemble products as companies resume work and production with strict COVID-19 prevention measures in place at Zhongguancun Environmental Protection Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Major high-tech enterprises in Beijing's Zhongguancun, also dubbed China's "Silicon Valley," recorded a 34 percent year-on-year growth in total revenue in the first five months of 2021, official data showed.
The combined revenue of these enterprises, which mainly refer to those with an annual income of 20 million yuan (about 3.09 million U.S. dollars) and above, totaled nearly 2.97 trillion yuan in the January-May period, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics.
The number of research and development (R&D) staff in such enterprises in Zhongguancun reached 695,000 during the same period, up 9.3 percent year on year. The total R&D expenditure stood at nearly 134 billion yuan, an increase of 34.7 percent year on year.
Established in 1988 in northwestern Beijing, Zhongguancun, with clusters of universities and research institutes, is the first national high-tech industrial development zone.
Photos
Related Stories
- Economic growth in China to reach 8.5 percent in 2021 amid robust recovery: World Bank
- Scholar explains why China deeply misunderstood: media
- US futilely pushing zero-sum game of division: China Daily editorial
- Increased infrastructure spending promises new growth engine in western China
- China considered as top U.S. partner in Asia: survey
- Chinese vaccines effective against COVID-19 Delta variant: top epidemiologist
- China creates great miracle of respecting, safeguarding human rights
- Commentary: West's human rights tactic against China will only fail
- China's Guangdong reports no new COVID-19 cases
- China to enhance cultural, tourism cooperation with Sierra Leone: Chinese ambassador
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.