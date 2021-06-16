Home>>
China's Guangdong reports no new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:18, June 16, 2021
GUANGZHOU, June 16 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.
Guangdong on Tuesday registered 15 imported confirmed cases and 23 imported asymptomatic carriers.
By the end of Tuesday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,098 imported ones. Currently, 213 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the health commission.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Guangdong reports 4 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Guangdong reports 9 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Taiwan reports 275 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths Wednesday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.