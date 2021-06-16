China's Guangdong reports no new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:18, June 16, 2021

GUANGZHOU, June 16 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

Guangdong on Tuesday registered 15 imported confirmed cases and 23 imported asymptomatic carriers.

By the end of Tuesday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,098 imported ones. Currently, 213 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the health commission.

