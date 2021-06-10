Taiwan reports 275 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths Wednesday

Xinhua) 13:26, June 10, 2021

TAIPEI, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Wednesday reported 275 cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths, the island's disease monitoring agency said.

Of the reported cases, 274 were local infections, with the onset of symptoms occurring between May 14 and Tuesday.

Deaths included 20 men and five women, in their 50s to 90s, who passed away between May 29 and Monday.

Taiwan is struggling to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak amid a lack of vaccines and strained medical resources.

The agency said 35 of the 296 fatalities reported between May 11 and Monday involved people who died before being admitted to hospital, accounting for 11.8 percent of the total.

The agency said it has been working this week to ensure that all COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospital or quarantine center with on-site medical staff, rather than being isolated at home.

On the same day, Taiwan also reported one imported case from India.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 11,968, including 10,766 local cases. A total of 333 deaths have been recorded, the agency said.

